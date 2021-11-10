Lee Co. Schools to have blended learning day on Nov. 12

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County Schools announced today that they will be transitioning to a blended learning model for one day this week.

Happening this Friday, Nov. 12 students will work virtually from home while staff will report to the building. The district also says all co-curricular and extra-curricular activities will continue as planned.

Lessons will be provided through Google classroom.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick up. Parents or guardians can check with your child’s school for specific times.

