Rain Returning Thursday; Cooler by the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a warm and mostly sunny Wednesday, changes are on the way for Veterans Day with rain coverage increasing for our Thursday. The best coverage of rain will come during the late afternoon and evening, perhaps lingering into Thursday night. Drier air will filter in on Friday, however, with highs dropping back to the 60s in most communities with plenty of sunshine. The coldest air will move in going into our weekend with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s for Saturday and Sunday and lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunday morning should be the coolest with mid 30s in many spots and the potential for more frost or even a freeze in the normally colder spots. Monday and Tuesday will still see the cooler air in place with Monday being the coolest day out of this stretch with most spots staying in the 50s for highs. Monday night into Tuesday morning will again feature mid 30s in many spots with the frost and freeze potential back with us. We’ll warm up by the middle and end of next week with highs back in the 60s and 70s and rain chances returning by NEXT Thursday and Friday.

