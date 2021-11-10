Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rain Returning Thursday; Cooler by the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a warm and mostly sunny Wednesday, changes are on the way for Veterans Day with rain coverage increasing for our Thursday. The best coverage of rain will come during the late afternoon and evening, perhaps lingering into Thursday night. Drier air will filter in on Friday, however, with highs dropping back to the 60s in most communities with plenty of sunshine. The coldest air will move in going into our weekend with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s for Saturday and Sunday and lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunday morning should be the coolest with mid 30s in many spots and the potential for more frost or even a freeze in the normally colder spots. Monday and Tuesday will still see the cooler air in place with Monday being the coolest day out of this stretch with most spots staying in the 50s for highs. Monday night into Tuesday morning will again feature mid 30s in many spots with the frost and freeze potential back with us. We’ll warm up by the middle and end of next week with highs back in the 60s and 70s and rain chances returning by NEXT Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Hughes is standing trial for 7 felony counts.
Former Lee Co. DA sentenced to jail for violating ethics law while in office
Martina McBride
RiverCenter announces cancellation of Martina McBride concert
Missing Florida teen found safe in Phenix City, Ala.
Muscogee County Jail
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about phone scam
UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-85 SB in Opelika

Latest News

Wet weather prompts alerts, closures for state
Wet Weather Coming
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Another Dry Day; Rain Chances Up For Veterans Day
A sunny Sunday on tap
Warmer Days Ahead