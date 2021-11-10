Revitalization plans in the works for Raymond Rowe building

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Big renovations are in the works for a building in Uptown Columbus, with plans to bring more residential and commercial space to a popular corner.

The former Raymond Rowe Furniture building has sat vacant for quite some time, but that is all about to change.

“One of the most important things we want to do with this building because it’s sitting right on one of the most prominent corners in Columbus is make a statement with the architecture, make a real statement, make a signature building for this corner,” Owner and developer of the building, John Teeples said.

The 60,000 square foot building is about to get a major facelift. Teeples told us he plans to add a fifth floor and build onto the back of the building, totaling 120,000 square feet of possibilities.

“Our vision would be to take this first floor and put a dynamic tenant here, one that would be very active in downtown Columbus,” Teeples explained. “That could be restaurant, some type of night club, not nightclub but a sports bar, or a drug store.”

The top floor would also feature retail, and middle floors would house both retail and residential development. Teeples said the structure of the building is good, but he plans to gut the inside and peel everything off of the exteriors facing Broadway and 12th Street.

Uptown President Ed Wolverton told us the 1200 block of Broadway has seen a tremendous amount of growth in the past five years. He said the Raymond Rowe building is the last big property on the 1200 block, and that this investment will solidify Uptown’s ongoing development.

“Getting an active user, more investment happening there will be very important to us,” Wolverton said. “We are getting to the point where we are running out of real estate. There’s only so many buildings and so many buildings we can build. To have a thriving and dynamic center, we need to activate all of the buildings that we can.”

Teeples said this project is still in the planning phase, but he expect to start in the next 12 months. He said it will take about 14 months to complete.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.