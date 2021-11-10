Smiths Station City Council honors law enforcement officers

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Smiths Station City Council honored law enforcement officers Tuesday night for going above and beyond to keep the city safe.

City Council hosted an award ceremony - the award was named in honor of Deputy James Anderson who died in the line of duty in September 2009.

Deputies Brent Davis and Heather Norred won the 2020 award while Sergeant Keith Oshel won the 2021 award. Sergeant Oshel says it’s nice to be appreciated during difficult times.

“It’s a real satisfaction knowing just that, you know, in the trying times that we’re in now, we see a lot of the negatives on tv, but every once in a while when you do get that positive that shines out in the light - it is a real good feeling that you know what you’re doing is making a difference,” said Sergeant Oshel.

City Council also voted for Billy Jones to serve on the Planning Commission in the seat vacated by Kathy Rowell.

