St. Luke Church to host parade to honor local veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Luke Church will host a Veterans Day parade for military veterans on Wednesday morning, Nov. 10.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will start at the St. Luke’s Ministry Center on the corner of 3rd Ave. and 11th St.

More than 700 children attending school programs at St. Luke will line the sidewalks on both sides of 11th St. and cheer the active duty service members and veterans as they make a loop from the Ministry Center to Veterans Parkway to 2nd Ave. and return to the start.

Patriotic songs will play while select children spoke of the importance of Veterans Day.

