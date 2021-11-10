Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

St. Luke Church to host parade to honor local veterans

(KWTX)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Luke Church will host a Veterans Day parade for military veterans on Wednesday morning, Nov. 10.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will start at the St. Luke’s Ministry Center on the corner of 3rd Ave. and 11th St.

More than 700 children attending school programs at St. Luke will line the sidewalks on both sides of 11th St. and cheer the active duty service members and veterans as they make a loop from the Ministry Center to Veterans Parkway to 2nd Ave. and return to the start.

Patriotic songs will play while select children spoke of the importance of Veterans Day.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Hughes is standing trial for 7 felony counts.
Former Lee Co. DA sentenced to jail for violating ethics law while in office
Missing Florida teen found safe in Phenix City, Ala.
Martina McBride
RiverCenter announces cancellation of Martina McBride concert
Muscogee County Jail
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about phone scam
MCSO: 35 sex offenders arrested during multi-agency operation

Latest News

West Point police warn of possible credit card scheme
DAY 2: Witness testimony underway in alleged corruption trial of suspended Columbus D.A. Mark Jones
Columbus Water Works offers new program for relief on water bill
Smiths Station City Council honors law enforcement officers