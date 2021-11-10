Teen arrested after vehicle stolen from LaGrange gas station

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old after a vehicle was stolen from a gas station.

Officers responded to the Exxon gas station, located at 2560 Whitesville Street, around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a motor vehicle theft that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, police say they made contact with the victim who advised them that someone stole his vehicle while he was inside the store.

Authorities began searching for the victim’s vehicle and found it on New Franklin Road in LaGrange. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to stop and fled, LaGrange police say.

After a short vehicle pursuit, officers say they took the 17-year-old suspect into custody and returned the vehicle to its owner. Police say the teen was found to be in possession of a handgun at the time he was taken into custody.

The suspect faces the following charges:

Theft by taking motor vehicle

Possession of firearm during certain crimes

Possession of firearm by person under age of 18

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.