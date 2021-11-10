Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tennessee authorities issue ‘Endangered Child Alert’ for missing 3-year-old

Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare(TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation))
By Ana Medina and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WBKO/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an “Endangered Child Alert” for 3-year-old Noah Clare.

Noah is believed to be with his father, Jacob Clare, WBKO reported. Amanda Ennis, Noah’s mother, says Jacob Clare is supposed to get Noah every other weekend following custody agreements.

Sixteen-year-old Amber Clare, Jacob Clare’s niece, is believed to be with them as well.

“I woke up Saturday morning at about 9:30 to phone calls from Amber’s family. Her mom said Amber had run away last night. She left two letters and that they thought that she could be with Jake,” Ennis said.

Since then, Ennis has been unable to contact Jacob Clare.

“I’ve tried to text him. I’ve tried to contact him on social media. He’s not responded to anything; phone goes straight to voicemail,” she said.

Amber Clare
Amber Clare(Allie Hennard)

Police say Amber was last seen at her home around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. They believe she left later that night or early Saturday morning.

Jacob and Amber Clare both live in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

Jacob Clare is now wanted by several law enforcement agencies.

“Please keep sharing those posts. You know, there’s no telling where he’s at,” Noah’s uncle, Adam Ennis, said.

Jacob Clare was last seen driving a gray Subaru.

Jacob Clare's car
Jacob Clare's car(TBI)

Anyone with information can call Gallatin Police at 615-451-3838 or Ohio County Central Dispatch at 270-298-4411.

Copyright 2021 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remington Firearms to open global headquarters, manufacturing facility in LaGrange
Coroner ID’s victim of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Columbus
Missing Florida teen found safe in Phenix City, Ala.
Brandon Hughes is standing trial for 7 felony counts.
Former Lee Co. DA sentenced to jail for violating ethics law while in office
‘No threat or imminent danger’ after incident at Smiths Station High School

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A...
Federal judge refuses Trump request to block Jan. 6 records
Remington Firearms headquarters relocating to Georgia
Remington Firearms headquarters relocating to Georgia
Columbus Police Department announces citizen self-reporting program
Public officials talk about the importance of summer learning while reflecting on distance...
Lee Co. Schools to have blended learning day on Nov. 12