Vacant bank building in Midtown Columbus being demolished for Starbucks

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Coffee lovers, something is brewing in the Midtown Shopping Center!

The building formerly housed by CB&T Bank and Citizens Trust Bank building is being demolished to make way for a new Starbucks, according to MidTown Columbus.

By Wednesday afternoon, construction crews had already taken down a sizeable portion of the building.

The shopping center has added quite a few additions including Roses, AutoZone, and Panera Bread since the closure of Kmart back in 2017.

An exact opening date for the coffee chain has not been announced.

