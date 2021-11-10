Business Break
West Point police warn of possible credit card scheme

(MGN)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - The West Point Police Department is warning residents of a possible credit card scheme within the city.

Officials say if you receive a credit card offer in the mail and do not wish to apply for the card, you should destroy the offer by shredding it completely. Police warn that you should not discard the offers by throwing them in the trash.

Another tip the police department is offering is to keep an eye on your credit report and notify them and the credit bureau of suspicious activity immediately.

Authorities in West Point also urge owners of vacant rental homes to frequent the residence as of often as possible and report any suspicious packages to police immediately.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity at a vacant address is asked to contact the West Point Police Department at 706-645-3525.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

