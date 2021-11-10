Wet Weather Coming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front is on the way for the end of the week and with showers and some storms mixed in as well. Have the rain gear handy for any outdoor events for Veterans Day, but I am not expecting an “all day” rain event per se. The good news comes for the weekend where lots of sunshine will be in place and make for gorgeous November days, this mean 50s for highs and 30s for lows, and that beings in a frost/freeze potential Sunday morning. Normally colder location could dip below 30 degrees in spots, otherwise widespread mid 30s. Next week have more chilly weather on the horizon, so prep the garden while we enjoy upper 70s today! Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.