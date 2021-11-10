Business Break
WTVM Editorial 11/10/21: A Name You Should Know

By Holly Steuart
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The recent election for governor in Virginia made big national news. But the winner of another race there has a truly inspiring backstory.

Since many people have never heard of her, here’s a name you should know.

Winsome Sears is the newly elected Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

She joined the Marine Corps before she was even a US citizen, having immigrated here from Jamaica in the 60′s. She’s the first woman and first Black woman elected to statewide office in Virginia.

Winsome Sears is one of only 10 Black women in the entire country to ever hold statewide office.

But one of the most inspiring things about Sears is that she never set out to make history and she does not see race as her defining characteristic.

Sears reminded her supporters that America twice elected a Black President. And after winning her election, she said, “We must not let anyone divide us.”

On education – the biggest issue in the Virginia campaign, Sears told voters she doesn’t support any teaching methods or curricula that sow any kind of racial division.

As an immigrant, a Black female veteran, business owner, wife and mother, Winsome Sears certainly checks a lot of boxes, as they say. But she just says she is “living the American Dream”.

Winsome Sears is a wonderful role model for any young girl of any race.

That’s why everyone should know her name.

