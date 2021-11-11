Auburn community honors Veterans Day with ceremony

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn community honored Veterans Day with a special ceremony.

The ceremony was located at the northeast corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue.

Mayor Ron Anders officiated the ceremony.

“It was a cross section of our company. No mater how old, what ages that our community is, what race we are, where do we work, what we like to do with out time,” said Mayor Anders. “I believe the community of auburn respects and honors our veterans in a very profound way and today is just a small example of that.”

U.S. Marine Veteran Corporal Jamie Popwell also spoke and founded Flags for Vets, Inc.

