Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn community honors Veterans Day with ceremony

veteran's day
veteran's day(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn community honored Veterans Day with a special ceremony.

The ceremony was located at the northeast corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue.

Mayor Ron Anders officiated the ceremony.

“It was a cross section of our company. No mater how old, what ages that our community is, what race we are, where do we work, what we like to do with out time,” said Mayor Anders. “I believe the community of auburn respects and honors our veterans in a very profound way and today is just a small example of that.”

U.S. Marine Veteran Corporal Jamie Popwell also spoke and founded Flags for Vets, Inc.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police on scene of standoff on Asa Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police on scene of standoff on Asa Dr., Upland Way in Columbus
Vacant bank building in Midtown Columbus being demolished for Starbucks
DAY 2: Witness testimony underway in alleged corruption trial of suspended Columbus D.A. Mark Jones
LIST: Restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day deals and discounts
Martina McBride
RiverCenter announces cancellation of Martina McBride concert

Latest News

Former Lee Co. DA sentenced to jail for violating ethics law while in office
Former Lee Co. DA sentenced to jail for violating ethics law while in office
Live updates: Trial for suspended District Attorney Mark Jones
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School logo
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School hosts Viking Hero Walk in honor of Veterans Day
Missing 1-year-old found after missing more than 36 hours
GBI: Missing 1-year-old found after missing more than 36 hours