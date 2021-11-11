Beauregard High School holds signing day for four student-athletes
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Madison Champion (Softball - Chattahoochee Valley Community College), Cat Henson (Softball - Chattahoochee Valley Community College), Raley Thorn (Softball - Point University) and Caroline Willis (Softball - Marion Military Institute).
Our full interviews with each student-athlete are available in the video above.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.