City of Auburn begins redistricting process

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn leaders are beginning to adjust the boundaries of the City as part of redistricting. This comes thanks to population data from the 2020 census.

State and federal law says the city must review and, and if needed, redraw district boundaries so that each district has a equal or nearly equal population.

Auburn residents are encouraged to review the changes and provide feedback through an online survey or at one of the open houses.

One open house will be held on November 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Buston Education and Meeting Center and on December 6 at that same time at the Boykin Community Center.

“We wanted to make sure we go this out at the earliest opportunity. We’ve launched a whole page on our website for the public to view and interact. We want to make sure people understand and have had the opportunity to comment if they have concern or would like to see changes,” said Megan Crouch, Auburn City Manager.

The proposed changes are scheduled to go before the city council at its December 21 meeting.

