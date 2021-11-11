Business Break
Cold Front To Usher In Winter Chill

Radek’s Forecast
Cold Front To Usher In Winter Chill
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wet weather is on the way for late this afternoon and certainly by this evening as a cold front approaches from the west. No severe weather is forecast, but expect to see some downpours and a couple rumbles of thunder in spots through midnight. Going to into Friday and the weekend we will din ourselves dry and sunny, but quite chilly for the time of year, as many spots stay in the 50s both weekend days. We are alerting you first about a potential frost and freeze Sunday morning as lows drop into the low and mid 30s on a widespread level. The chill holds tight with us into next week before a slight warm up into late next week. Stay warm and make it a great Thursday!

