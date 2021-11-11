Columbus teen receives WTVM Dream Room Makeover
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On this Veterans Day we are honoring vets and their families in all sorts of ways.
For each of the last six years, News Leader 9 has given a local military family a Dream Room Makeover.
This year, 15-year-old Jasmine Hedgebeth, the daughter of a Navy veteran, was the winner.
Watch the full Dream Room Makeover reveal above.
