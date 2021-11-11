DAY 3: Judge holds former lawyer of suspended Columbus DA in contempt of court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Attorney Chris Breault is now behind bars at the Muscogee County Jail. This comes out of the felony bribery trial for suspended District Attorney Mark Jones, where the judge charged Breault with contempt of court today.

Judge Katherine Lumsden made the decision after sternly warning Breault to stop contradicting her while he was on the witness stand.

This was part of the second day of testimony in the case. Jones is facing a 9-count indictment which includes charges of bribery and violation of oath of office.

When court was over, she brought him back into the courtroom and that’s when she went over why he was being charged with contempt of court. One of the main reasons she pointed out was Breault mentioning DA Mark Jones’ previous Civic Center case that ended in a mistrial and was dismissed. Breault denied mentioning the so-called donut case but the judge says she believes Breault was trying to cause a mistrial.

Judge Lumsden told Attorney Chris Breault, a state’s witness that he was one of the most argumentative witnesses she had ever seen. She added “if you contradict me one more time, I will take you out of here in handcuffs and deal with you first thing in the morning.

Attorney Chris Breault can be seen giving his personal belongings to someone before deputies escorted him out of the courtroom. He was not handcuffed while in court.

Before that, after Breault testified, Judge Lumsden ordered Breault held in the witnesses room after he finished testifying.

The judge order Breault held for 48 hours. He is set to be released from the Muscogee County Jail Friday evening.

Breault addressed the court in a statement denying the judges allegations against him today.

“My understanding is typically is that witnesses ask a question, they give their answer and they’re allowed the chance to explain it and so my responses to him, were doing that. And that’s what I was doing. I was not trying to offend the court or act in an unlawful manner or anything like that,” said Breault.

The judge says Breault mentioning the Donut Case was in in direct violation of a written order she sent him beforehand saying mentioning that case was inadmissible in court.

