Fantasy in Lights to kick-off Christmas season next week
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas - especially in Callaway Gardens.
Fantasy in Lights is returning to Callaway Gardens on November 19 and will run through January 3.
With over 8-million twinkling lights, you’re guaranteed to feel like you’re in a winter wonderland. Fantasy in Lights offers three different ways to experience the lights: walking through the trail, driving in your personal vehicle, or taking the Jolly Trolley.
There are 14 different scenes while traveling through the lights including:
- Magical Field of Lights
- Christmas Tree Lane
- March of the Toy Soldiers
- Snow Day
- Enchanted Rainbow Forest
- FIL the Frog
- Firefly Cove
- Santa’s Workshop
- Twin Trees
- The 12 Days of Christmas
- Snowflake Valley
- Magical Christmas Garden
- Swan Lake and Hummingbird Fountain
- Skating Party
The Callaway Christmas Village - located at Robin Lake Beach - opens daily at 4 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. each night. Fantasy In Lights drive-through show begins nightly at 6 p.m. Tickets are sold on the hour for Jolly Trolleys and the half-hour for personal vehicles. Advance purchase is recommended.
Food and drinks are also available for purchase.
To purchase tickets for the fun-filled holiday events. Fantasy in Lights is located at 17800 US Hwy 27 Pine Mountain GA 31822.
