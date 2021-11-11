Fantasy in Lights to kick-off Christmas season next week

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas - especially in Callaway Gardens.

Fantasy in Lights is returning to Callaway Gardens on November 19 and will run through January 3.

With over 8-million twinkling lights, you’re guaranteed to feel like you’re in a winter wonderland. Fantasy in Lights offers three different ways to experience the lights: walking through the trail, driving in your personal vehicle, or taking the Jolly Trolley.

There are 14 different scenes while traveling through the lights including:

Magical Field of Lights

Christmas Tree Lane

March of the Toy Soldiers

Snow Day

Enchanted Rainbow Forest

FIL the Frog

Firefly Cove

Santa’s Workshop

Twin Trees

The 12 Days of Christmas

Snowflake Valley

Magical Christmas Garden

Swan Lake and Hummingbird Fountain

Skating Party

The Callaway Christmas Village - located at Robin Lake Beach - opens daily at 4 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. each night. Fantasy In Lights drive-through show begins nightly at 6 p.m. Tickets are sold on the hour for Jolly Trolleys and the half-hour for personal vehicles. Advance purchase is recommended.

Food and drinks are also available for purchase.

To purchase tickets for the fun-filled holiday events. Fantasy in Lights is located at 17800 US Hwy 27 Pine Mountain GA 31822.

