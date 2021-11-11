Business Break
Fantasy in Lights to kick-off Christmas season next week

Fantasy in Lights to kick-off Christmas season next week
(Source: Callaway Gardens)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas - especially in Callaway Gardens.

Fantasy in Lights is returning to Callaway Gardens on November 19 and will run through January 3.

With over 8-million twinkling lights, you’re guaranteed to feel like you’re in a winter wonderland. Fantasy in Lights offers three different ways to experience the lights: walking through the trail, driving in your personal vehicle, or taking the Jolly Trolley.

There are 14 different scenes while traveling through the lights including:

  • Magical Field of Lights
  • Christmas Tree Lane
  • March of the Toy Soldiers
  • Snow Day
  • Enchanted Rainbow Forest
  • FIL the Frog
  • Firefly Cove
  • Santa’s Workshop
  • Twin Trees
  • The 12 Days of Christmas
  • Snowflake Valley
  • Magical Christmas Garden
  • Swan Lake and Hummingbird Fountain
  • Skating Party

The Callaway Christmas Village - located at Robin Lake Beach - opens daily at 4 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. each night. Fantasy In Lights drive-through show begins nightly at 6 p.m. Tickets are sold on the hour for Jolly Trolleys and the half-hour for personal vehicles.  Advance purchase is recommended.

Food and drinks are also available for purchase.

To purchase tickets for the fun-filled holiday events. Fantasy in Lights is located at 17800 US Hwy 27 Pine Mountain GA 31822.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

