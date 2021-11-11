GBI: Missing 1-year-old found after missing more than 36 hours

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A missing Georgia baby has been found safe - after missing for over 36 hours.

According to WGCL, his parents said they were unloading their vehicle in front of their home, stepping inside for mere seconds, when someone stole the SUV with their son inside. It was around 1 a.m. Wednesday when Blaise’s dad had the SUV parked in their complex in Clarkston. He took groceries and his nephew inside, leaving the keys in the cupholder and Blaise in his car seat.

The SUV was found about two miles away at the Brannon Hill condo complex. The baby and the car seat were not in the vehicle.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the baby was located. It is unknown where he was found at this time.

