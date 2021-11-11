Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

GBI: Missing 1-year-old found after missing more than 36 hours

Missing 1-year-old found after missing more than 36 hours
Missing 1-year-old found after missing more than 36 hours(Source: GBI)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A missing Georgia baby has been found safe - after missing for over 36 hours.

According to WGCL, his parents said they were unloading their vehicle in front of their home, stepping inside for mere seconds, when someone stole the SUV with their son inside. It was around 1 a.m. Wednesday when Blaise’s dad had the SUV parked in their complex in Clarkston. He took groceries and his nephew inside, leaving the keys in the cupholder and Blaise in his car seat.

The SUV was found about two miles away at the Brannon Hill condo complex. The baby and the car seat were not in the vehicle.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the baby was located. It is unknown where he was found at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vacant bank building in Midtown Columbus being demolished for Starbucks
DAY 2: Witness testimony underway in alleged corruption trial of suspended Columbus D.A. Mark Jones
Martina McBride
RiverCenter announces cancellation of Martina McBride concert
LIST: Restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day deals and discounts
Texas Roadhouse offering meal vouchers to veterans on Nov. 11

Latest News

Live updates: Trial for suspended District Attorney Mark Jones
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School logo
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School hosts Viking Hero Walk in honor of Veterans Day
Columbus police on scene of standoff on Asa Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police on scene of standoff on Asa Dr., Upland Way in Columbus
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the...
Reward offered for information of Opelika baby Jane Doe