Live updates: Trial for Suspended District Attorney Mark Jones
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re into day four of the trial for suspended Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones.
Jones is facing 9 felony counts which include bribery and influencing a witness.
8:55 a.m. - Chris Breault’s lawyer, Bentley Adams, is in court speaking to Judge Katherine Lumsden about giving Breault a bond.
9:12 a.m. Judge gives Breault a $5,000 bond. “He needs to be far away from the rest of these proceedings.”
9:24 a.m. Attorney Katie Powers is on the witness stand.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.