New SafeHouse Ministries location opens in South Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today was the first day of operation for the new Safe House Ministries location in Columbus.

The Executive Director of Safehouse Ministries says he and his team conducted a survey from people on the south side of Columbus near Victory Drive and found there were a majority of people who don’t have access to various resources their ministry could offer.

Neil Richardson says SafeHouse wants to hear from the people in the community about their most pressing needs so they can offer assistance.

“If you had trouble making rent where would you go? If you ran out of food towards the end of the month, where could you go to get more food? If you needed help with your utilities where could you go? Over 95 percent of the people we talked to said that doesn’t exist,” said Richardson.

Safehouse Ministries operates as a short term shelter for victims of domestic violence and homelessness, as well as a food bank for the local community.

