Operation Victory: Rally Point helping veterans daily

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On this Veterans Day, we want to remind you about an important station project here at WTVM called “Operation Victory.”

We’ve teamed up with organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley who help veterans - to make sure they have resources they need to fulfill the mission.

“Rally Point is a non-profit organization,” said Ira Verbois, Program Director of Rally Point. “What we do is provide counseling for both PTSD and financial needs to veterans, active-duty, guardsmen, reservists and anyone who has served admirably in uniform...”

That’s a simple way to explain a complex mission because while many veterans face the same issues - each story is different.

Rally Point serves to fit specific needs that a veteran may have - no matter what obstacles they may be facing.

“The way we help the veterans is fairly simple... if someone is in need, what we do is provide counseling for them through a 6 to 8 week program,” said Verbois. “If they need more, we give them more. If they feel like they’re done with less, we can do less also. We also provide financial counseling for when someone gets out of the service or hits a point in life where things are changing for them.”

But it’s not just about counseling. The organization works to get veterans opportunities to do fun things...enjoying the very freedoms they fought to defend.

“It all started about nine years ago when some alumni from Auburn bought seven tickets to send veterans to games,” said Verbois. “Today it’s blossomed into a wonderful, wonderful community of veterans. So far this year we’ve sent over 8,000 to collegiate ballgames.”

When Auburn hosted Ole Miss this football season, Rally Point set up more than 800 veterans with tickets to the game. The organization hosted a fun tailgate for the event too. It’s all part of an effort they call, “Gameday for Heroes.”

The services of Rally Point are free to veterans - reminding them along the way that, “Your war is over. Welcome home, let’s get your life back.”

To learn more about how you can help the mission of Rally Point, click HERE.

