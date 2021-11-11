Paver dedication ceremony held at National Infantry Museum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum hosted special events throughout the day for veterans and their families. The day kicked off with a program honoring veterans and reflected on what the day symbolizes.

Granite pavers, bearing the names of soldiers and others, were placed along the museum’s Heritage Walk.

The guest speaker for today’s event was the highest ranking noncommissioned officer of the Army’s Security Assistance Command, CSM Sean Rice.

The mayor of Columbus was also in attendance.

“I’m really pleased to be here today to be able to recognize everybody that served in any of our armed forces. Today’s kind of special because I’ve got my favorite veteran- my dad is here with me. And we’re gonna dedicate a paver to him,” said Mayor Skip Henderson.

“It is a great day to celebrate those who’ve chosen to serve their nation. That’s what this holiday is really about. It’s for all those folks all the way back to the founding of our country who’ve chosen to put the uniform on and wear the cloth of the nation in service. So it’s important that we take pause to remember and to thank those who’ve been willing to do that,” said Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe, Commanding General, US Army Center of Excellence.

The ceremony was followed by a moment of silence, self-guided tours, and an official flag retirement ceremony.

