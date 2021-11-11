Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Phenix City veteran, artist designed Google Veterans Day Doodle

Steven Tette - Google Doodle artist
Steven Tette - Google Doodle artist
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local artist’s work will be viewed by nearly 5 billion people by the end of the day.

Steven Tette, of Phenix City, was tasked with drawing today’s Veterans Day Google Doodle. He even appears in the Doodle himself!

Tette’s art was chosen from a pool of thousands of artists. The Doodle appears on the Google search page, located here for today only. Tette is a renowned artist and Google actually reached out to him for the project.

WTVM anchor Dee Armstrong spoke with Tette today in studio about what this honor means to him. View the full interview below.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police on scene of standoff on Asa Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police on scene of standoff on Asa Dr., Upland Way in Columbus
Vacant bank building in Midtown Columbus being demolished for Starbucks
DAY 2: Witness testimony underway in alleged corruption trial of suspended Columbus D.A. Mark Jones
LIST: Restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day deals and discounts
Martina McBride
RiverCenter announces cancellation of Martina McBride concert

Latest News

Steven Tette - Google Doodle artist
Steven Tette - Google Doodle artist
Former Lee Co. DA sentenced to jail for violating ethics law while in office
Former Lee Co. DA sentenced to jail for violating ethics law while in office
Live updates: Trial for suspended District Attorney Mark Jones
veteran's day
Auburn community honors Veterans Day with ceremony