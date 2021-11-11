Business Break
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers

In Newton’s nine seasons with the Panthers, he threw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns, and ran for 58 touchdowns.
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016. The Panthers won 38-10. (Source: AP/Bob Leverone)
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers announced that they have agreed to terms with quarterback Cam Newton﻿, bringing the former No. 1 overall pick back to Charlotte, pending a physical.

“The 32-year-old Newton adds experience to the position, and offers possibilities on offense which can only help,” the Panthers wrote in a press release.

Ian Rapoport with NFL Network reports that the Panthers are giving Cam Newton a one-year deal worth up to $10 million for the rest of year. It includes $4.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus.

The Panthers tweeted this video Thursday with the caption “Brought him home”. Newton retweeted a similar video from his own account.

In an article titled “Why the Panthers brought back Cam Newton”, Panthers.com says signing their former QB1 “gives them an opportunity to stabilize their offense at a time when so many other things are going well, and the playoffs are still a realistic possibility with nearly half the season remaining.”

With starter Sam Darnold out four to six weeks with a shoulder injury, the Panthers’ only other quarterbacks on the active roster were P.J. Walker and recently acquired Matt Barkley﻿.

“There are no guarantees the 32-year-old Newton could be a long-term answer. But this isn’t about the years to come, or the things he’s done in the past. This is about now, and maximizing the opportunity for the 2021 Panthers,” a Panthers.com article read.

Cam Newton will meet with quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers

Reports began to surface Thursday morning when Charlotte Observer reporter Jonathan M Alexander broke the news that Newton would meet with head coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper and vice president of football operations Steven Drummond.

According to reports from Joe Person from The Athletic, the expectation from team sources is that a deal would be done Thursday afternoon.

“The Panthers would not bring Newton to Charlotte as any sort of test balloon,” Person reported.

The 32-year-old quarterback has been a free agent since the New England Patriots released him in August.

The Panthers were in need of starting-caliber quarterback after Sam Darnold’s shoulder reportedly revealed he had an incomplete fracture in his right shoulder blade.

In Newton’s nine seasons with the Panthers, he threw for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns, and ran for 58 touchdowns. He’s the team’s all-time leader in all three categories, and he’s also third on the team’s all-time rushing list with 4,806 yards.

Newton won the NFL offensive rookie of the year award in 2011, and NFL MVP in 2015, when he led the team to a 15-1 record and the Super Bowl.

He’s also the NFL’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 70,

