Rain Ending Tonight; Drier by Friday and Cooler by the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain will be passing through the area tonight, but drier air will start to move in overnight and into Friday with plenty of sunshine expected as we end the week and great weather for high school football or any other plans that you might have going on outdoors. The coolest of the air won’t get here until the weekend, however, with highs dropping to the 50s and 60s for Saturday and Sunday and lows well into the 30s by early Sunday morning. Some of the normally colder spots may have to deal with a frost or freeze, so we’ll watch it closely for you. Temperatures stay cool into early next week with 30s possible early Monday and Tuesday mornings too. We will stay dry through the middle of next week, but another rain chance will roll our way Thursday and Friday of next week.

Wet Weather Coming