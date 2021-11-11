Reward offered for information of Opelika baby Jane Doe

Business Break
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the skeletal remains of a little girl found in 2012 in Opelika.

The remains were found on Jan. 28, 2012 at a trailer park on Hurst Street. According to authorities, it’s estimated the child died between 2010 and 2011, focusing on the summer or fall of 2011.

Authorities estimated the child to be 4-7 years old and had medium length black hair styled in corn rolls. Her height, weight, and eye color cannot be determined. An anthropological assessment of her bones suggest she had likely been abused and malnourished in life. An anthropological assessment of her bones suggest she had likely been abused and malnourished in life

Officials recovered a long-sleeve pink shirt with heart buttons and small ruffles near the neckline. However, it is unknown if it belonged to the child.

CrimeStoppers say testing on her bones suggest she was born and raised in Alabama or one of the surrounding southern states, and the investigation has revealed she possibly had ties to the Orlando, Florida, area.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of baby Jane Doe is asked to call the Opelika Police at 334-705-5220 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app

