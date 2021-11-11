Road work in Downtown Auburn causing major traffic issues

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Road work on some streets in downtown Auburn is causing traffic to be backed up in already busy intersections.

The Ross and Gay Streets railroad crossings opened back up to traffic Wednesday, this is two of the three major intersections constricted because of construction on railroad tracks.

Work on roads at railroad crossings in Opelika and Auburn started back in August when CSX worked on both North Dean and North Donahue Roads. City Manager Megan Crouch said the construction is a result of citizens complaining about rough railroad tracks and potholes.

“What was causing the headaches is when we crossed paths on Monday afternoon, you had East University Drive closed,” Crouch explained. “Saugahatchee had just opened which is a small street off East University Drive and Opelika Road. You had Dean Road open, but you then had Ross Street, North Gay Street and North College Street closed. The traveling public was not keenly aware that these closures were happening.”

Evan Tanner of Auburn was on the way to a doctor’s appointment Tuesday when he got stuck in traffic. He explained it would have made more sense to him for the construction to happen later in the day or at night when less people are affected.

“I imagined it was going to be a ten minute drive so that I could get there nice and early, feel really proud because the doctors always say get there 30 minutes early,” Tanner said. “Lo and behold, I was stuck in traffic for 20 minutes or so. What usually would have been a 10 minute drive ended up being a 20, 30 minute ordeal.”

Crouch said the city originally wanted this work to be done this summer when students are away and there is less traffic. She explained the city is at the mercy of when CSX can work and the CSX is at the mercy of subcontractors.

Mekhi Kalil, a student at Auburn University told us he has not been directly impacted by the detours because of where he lives near campus. He says his classmates, though, are not so lucky.

“It interrupted a lot of people’s morning the other day,” Kalil said. “A lot of my friends missed their 8 a.m’s because of the construction. They finally made it later in the day.”

Crouch said those railroad routes are shut down while workers fix the tracks and lay asphalt. She explained CSX wants to get the intersections finished and opened back up as soon as possible so that freight can get to where it needs to be.

We’re told CSX should be finished with all of this work by Friday. Traffic should return to normal before the football game Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.