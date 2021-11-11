St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School hosts Viking Hero Walk in honor of Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus hosted an event to honor veterans on Thursday morning.

Twenty-six percent of students at the school have an active duty or retired military parent.

The school honored its students’ family members who are serving or have served our country on this Veterans Day during a Viking Hero Walk.

The families met by the St. Anne Church bell tower where the walk began and proceeded up the breezeway and back around.

