Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School hosts Viking Hero Walk in honor of Veterans Day

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School logo
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School logo(Source: St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School in Columbus hosted an event to honor veterans on Thursday morning.

Twenty-six percent of students at the school have an active duty or retired military parent.

The school honored its students’ family members who are serving or have served our country on this Veterans Day during a Viking Hero Walk.

The families met by the St. Anne Church bell tower where the walk began and proceeded up the breezeway and back around.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vacant bank building in Midtown Columbus being demolished for Starbucks
DAY 2: Witness testimony underway in alleged corruption trial of suspended Columbus D.A. Mark Jones
Martina McBride
RiverCenter announces cancellation of Martina McBride concert
LIST: Restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day deals and discounts
Texas Roadhouse offering meal vouchers to veterans on Nov. 11

Latest News

Fantasy in Lights to kick-off Christmas season next week
Fantasy in Lights to kick-off Christmas season next week
New SafeHouse Ministries location opens in South Columbus
New SafeHouse Ministries location opens in South Columbus
LIST: Restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day deals and discounts
Columbus High School opens art exhibit to honor military families for Veterans Day