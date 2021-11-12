2 gobblers spared in Alabama’s 73td turkey pardoning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two lucky turkeys were marked safe from the Thanksgiving table by Gov. Kay Ivey.

“It’s a joy to continue this beloved tradition year after year in fact Clyde and Henrietta enjoy it year after year they keep coming back,” said Ivey during the pardoning.

Clyde and Henrietta are the two turkeys from Bates House of Turkey in Greenville, but turkey’s across the nation have been pardoned since the late 1800s.

This year, Gov. Ivey is thankful to Alabamians.

“Whether you’re a nurse, a teacher, small business over, trucker farmer, waitress, wherever you fall in the workforce, thank you so much,” said Ivey

The turkeys will graze on the Bates family farm for the rest of their lives.

