Colder Temperatures for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We dealt with a little bit of rain last night while a cold front was rolling through the valley. High pressure building behind the front will keep things in a really settled forecast with plenty of sunshine across the region as cooler air moves into the forecast. Highs are in the 70s on Friday, but highs will only be in the 60s for the weekend as colder air filters into the area. By Sunday morning you will likely be wanting the heavy jackets with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s across the area... with sunshine staying in the forecast we will see things warming up a bit as we head through the work week. By midweek we will see highs back in the mid-70s ahead of our next front that will bring a few showers back into the forecast on Friday. This front’s passage will give us yet another beautiful weekend again as we stay in this fall-like weather pattern.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.