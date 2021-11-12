Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Colder Temperatures for the Weekend

Anna’s Forecast
A look at your Chattahoochee Valley weekend
A look at your Chattahoochee Valley weekend(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We dealt with a little bit of rain last night while a cold front was rolling through the valley. High pressure building behind the front will keep things in a really settled forecast with plenty of sunshine across the region as cooler air moves into the forecast. Highs are in the 70s on Friday, but highs will only be in the 60s for the weekend as colder air filters into the area. By Sunday morning you will likely be wanting the heavy jackets with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s across the area... with sunshine staying in the forecast we will see things warming up a bit as we head through the work week. By midweek we will see highs back in the mid-70s ahead of our next front that will bring a few showers back into the forecast on Friday. This front’s passage will give us yet another beautiful weekend again as we stay in this fall-like weather pattern.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police on scene of standoff on Asa Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police on scene of standoff on Asa Dr., Upland Way in Columbus
Day 4: Closing arguments end, jury deliberation begins in Mark Jones trial
Missing 1-year-old found after missing more than 36 hours
GBI: Missing 1-year-old found after missing more than 36 hours
Vacant bank building in Midtown Columbus being demolished for Starbucks
LIST: Restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day deals and discounts

Latest News

Derek Kinkade
Rain Ending Tonight; Drier by Friday and Cooler by the Weekend
WTVM Editorial 10/12/21: WTVM’s New Tech Center
Cold Front To Usher In Winter Chill
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Rain Returning Thursday; Cooler by the Weekend