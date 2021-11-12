Business Break
Colder Weather for the Weekend; Frost/Freeze Possible Early Sunday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a beautiful Friday, cooler and drier weather will settle in for the weekend, pushing highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s for Saturday and Sunday and lows down in the 30s. On Sunday morning, we’ll forecast a range of temperatures from 27 to 35 for the Chattahoochee Valley, meaning a frost or a freeze in many communities - it remains to be seen if Columbus or some of the other warmer spots will see it, but we will be monitoring things closely! Sunday and Monday nights will also feature temperatures well down into the 30s, so we will watch out for a frost or freeze in some communities these nights too! Highs will start to climb into the mid and upper 60s by early next week, and we should see low to mid 70s by Wednesday and Thursday with an increase in clouds. We’ll mention a slight chance of showers Thursday, and then keep rain chances in the forecast for Friday and next weekend with Friday potentially being the wettest day - but we’ll have to fine-tune the forecast as we get closer.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

