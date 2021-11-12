Downtown Opelika’s Holiday Open House returns November 14

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Main Street is holding its annual Downtown Holiday Open House on Sunday, November 14.

The open house will be from 12 - 5 p.m.

This year’s event will include multiple merchants and restaurants throughout the downtown area, each offering different sales and specials as part of the open house.

Live music will also be playing in the downtown area to get shoppers and visitors into the Christmas season.

