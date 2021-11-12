LIVE: Trial of 3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Friday
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Friday in Brunswick, Ga.
You can watch the live stream below. WARNING: Graphic content is expected to be shown or heard during the trial
Please click here if you are having issues seeing the video player.
Link to more coverage >>> Ahmaud Arbery Case
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.