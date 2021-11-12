Live updates: Judy deliberations underway in trial of Mark Jones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re now in the 5th day of the corruption trial of suspended Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones.

After about an hour of deliberating Thursday evening, the jury was sent home to return Friday at 9:30 a.m. Jurors told the judge that they’d like to watch the bodycam video again.

News Leader 9 will provide live updates below as the trial unfolds.

9:41 a.m. Jury has entered the courtroom

9:42 a.m. Jury is watching bodycam video of Mark Jones.

(Source: WTVM)

9:54 a.m. Jurors have finished watching the video. They are returning to the jury room to deliberate.

