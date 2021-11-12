Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Live updates: Judy deliberations underway in trial of Mark Jones

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re now in the 5th day of the corruption trial of suspended Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones.

After about an hour of deliberating Thursday evening, the jury was sent home to return Friday at 9:30 a.m. Jurors told the judge that they’d like to watch the bodycam video again.

News Leader 9 will provide live updates below as the trial unfolds.

9:41 a.m. Jury has entered the courtroom

9:42 a.m. Jury is watching bodycam video of Mark Jones.

(Source: WTVM)

9:54 a.m. Jurors have finished watching the video. They are returning to the jury room to deliberate.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police on scene of standoff on Asa Dr. in Columbus
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after standoff on Asa Dr., Upland Way in Columbus
Day 4: Closing arguments end, jury deliberation begins in Mark Jones trial
Missing 1-year-old found after missing more than 36 hours
GBI: Missing 1-year-old found after missing more than 36 hours
Vacant bank building in Midtown Columbus being demolished for Starbucks
LIST: Restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day deals and discounts

Latest News

Columbus police on scene of standoff on Asa Dr. in Columbus
UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after standoff on Asa Dr., Upland Way in Columbus
LIVE: Trial of 3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Friday
The pandemic is shining a bright light on Alabama's on-going teacher shortage. Historically,...
Alabama continues to see a shortage of teachers in the classroom
Troup Co. veterans honored at annual ceremony in LaGrange
Troup Co. veterans honored at annual ceremony in LaGrange