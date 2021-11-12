Live updates: Jury deliberations underway in trial of Mark Jones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re now in the 5th day of the corruption trial of suspended Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones.

After about an hour of deliberating Thursday evening, the jury was sent home to return Friday at 9:30 a.m. Jurors told the judge that they’d like to watch the bodycam video again.

News Leader 9 will provide live updates below as the trial unfolds.

9:41 a.m. Jury has entered the courtroom

9:42 a.m. Jury is watching bodycam video of Mark Jones.

11:55 a.m. The jury has requested to listen to a phone call from Chris Bailey. They will break for lunch and return to the courtroom at 1:15 p.m.

9:54 a.m. Jurors have finished watching the video. They are returning to the jury room to deliberate.

1:15 p.m. The jurors are now listening to a phone call from Chris Bailey.

1:53 p.m. Jurors have returned to deliberate.

2:25 p.m. Jury sends a note to the judge asking, “What is the definition of influence?”

