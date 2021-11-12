Members of the American Legion Post 558 serve barbecue to veterans in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today all over the United States people are celebrating Veterans Day. Honoring the men and woman who served our country.

In Americus, one veteran organization celebrated other veterans with food.

Even though it’s Veterans Day, these retired soldiers decided to give back to all the veterans and first responders in their community.

“Today is a really exciting day for us,” said American Legion post 558 said.

Members of the American Legion Post and the American Legion post auxiliary prepared to go barbecue meals for veterans to pick up in a drive thru.

“We also have wives of the deceased veterans coming down to pick up plates,” said Commander Young.

While all of the veterans came together for a day that celebrates them, they all say they served their country at different time periods.

“I was in the navy from 1965 to 1969,” said navy veteran Arthur Wilson.

“I served six years between the United States Army and United states National Guard,” said army veteran Frank Mitchell.

As some of the veterans fellowshipped together they reminisced about what drove them to become soldiers.

“I knew I wanted to be a soldier because of my uncle he was a drill sergeant in Columbus at Fort Benning and he was my total role model,” said soon to be Army veteran Rinaldo Harris.

While these veterans all had different reasons for joining the military they all say the military helped them to become better men.

“I learned how to take care of myself, become a man and take care of my family,” said Army veteran Tony Cooper.

In total about 200 veterans attended the celebration.

