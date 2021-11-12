President Biden signs bill into law naming new Columbus VA clinic after Colonel Bob Poydasheff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - President Biden signed a bill - introduced by Congressman Sanford Bishop and Congressman Drew Ferguson - into law that hits right at home for the Columbus community.

It is a bill that names the new Veterans Affairs’ community-based outpatient clinic in Columbus in honor of Colonel Robert “Bob” S. Poydasheff.

The Congressmen led the effort to pass the bill in the House in September and it was passed by the Senate by unanimous consent this week.

“It was my honor to introduce this bill with Congressman Ferguson. By signing our bipartisan bill into law as we commemorate another Veterans Day, the President and Congress have now bestowed a fitting and timely tribute to Mayor Poydasheff’s legacy of selfless service by naming the new VA Clinic in Columbus after him,” said Congressman Bishop.

Colonel Poydasheff served honorably in the U.S. Army for 24 years and retired at the rank of Colonel. He began his military career as an Infantry Officer before transferring to the Judge Advocate General Corps. He was a decorated soldier and elected to the Ranger Hall of Fame located at Ft. Benning.

“Colonel Poydasheff was a staple of the Columbus community and a strong advocate for America’s veterans. This recognition pays well-deserved homage to a hometown hero,” said Congressman Ferguson.

Following his retirement he made Columbus his home where was elected to the City Council and served as the Mayor of Columbus. He advocated for disadvantaged veterans and supported the location of the new VA clinic in Columbus which the bill will name in his honor.

The clinic, which is now under construction and expected to be open by March of 2022, is located at 6910 River Road in Columbus.

