Rosehill Baptist Church hosts dinner for veterans

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many events took place today honoring Veterans across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Rosehill Baptist Church in Columbus hosted their annual Veterans Buffet this evening serving veterans in the area.

Veterans were able to come out tonight and receive a full thanksgiving style dinner - with a little desert on the side. One of the organizers of tonight’s event says this is a great opportunity for their staff to say thank you to local veterans.

“We want to spend and take the time out to thank them for their service and for everything that they have done in the United States of America to keep us safe, and we want to take the time out to honor and thank them,” said Shereen Greene, President of CAD.

Rosehill Baptist Church has been doing this since 2002 and will continue every year.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

