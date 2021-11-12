Business Break
Sports Overtime: Week 13 Lineup

WTVM Sports Overtime (sponsors)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!

It’s Week 13 of Sports Overtime.

Sports Leader 9′s Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 13:

  • Glenwood at Pike Liberal
  • Escambia Academy at Chambers Academy
  • Theodore at Central
  • Enterprise at Auburn
  • Spanish Fort at Opelika
  • Luverne at Lanett
  • Harris County at Dutchtown
  • W. Laurens at Carver
  • LaGrange at Baldwin

