Sumter Co. Schools names new superintendent
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sumter County Schools welcomed a new superintendent at last nights school board meeting.
The Board of Education voted unanimously to hire Mr. Walter Knighton as the next superintendent for Sumter County Schools.
He will lead a district with 6 schools and more than 4,000 students in the Americus area.
Congrats to Walter Knighton!
