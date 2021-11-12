Business Break
Sumter Co. Schools names new superintendent(Source: Sumter Co. Schools)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sumter County Schools welcomed a new superintendent at last nights school board meeting.

The Board of Education voted unanimously to hire Mr. Walter Knighton as the next superintendent for Sumter County Schools.

He will lead a district with 6 schools and more than 4,000 students in the Americus area.

Congrats to Walter Knighton!

