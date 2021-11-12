Sumter Co. Schools names new superintendent

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sumter County Schools welcomed a new superintendent at last nights school board meeting.

The Board of Education voted unanimously to hire Mr. Walter Knighton as the next superintendent for Sumter County Schools.

He will lead a district with 6 schools and more than 4,000 students in the Americus area.

Congrats to Walter Knighton!

