Troup Co. to host American Red Cross Blood Drive next Friday

(Blood Assurance)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, November 19.

The drive will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Troup County Government Center - located at 100 Ridley Avenue in LaGrange.

The American Red Cross is currently experiencing an emergency blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the United States. According to the Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, and one blood donation can help save the lives of up to three people.

Appointment should be made in advance. To make an appointment, click HERE. Enter the sponsor code: TCGC or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

