Troup Co. veterans honored at annual ceremony in LaGrange

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The West Georgia Veterans Council honored many veterans in LaGrange today with an annual ceremony. The event was held at the Troup County Veterans Memorial.

Retired Master Sergeant Kevin Jefferson delivered a powerful message at the ceremony. Jefferson served in U.S. Air Force, and is an instructor for Troup High School’s Air Force ROTC program and a local pastor.

Ron Williams, one of the organizers for the event says he made sure there was yet another celebration to recognize the small group of veterans still living in LaGrange.

“We still have veterans here — not a whole lot of veterans from World War II but we have some Vietnam Veterans and Korean Veterans and we have the war that just finished up,” said Ron Willis, second command for Disable Veterans Americans.

Williams also served in the military for 39 years in the Army Reserve & the National Guard and retired in 2016.

At the ceremony, everyone sang America the Beautiful and laid a wreath in honor of veterans who have passed away.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

