$41 million development project underway in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A $41 million development project is underway in the heart of Downtown Lagrange.

City leaders say they are expecting the project is going to bring more people to the downtown area.

The city of LaGrange is kicking out the old and putting in the new with a new residential property

“The development will be roughly 150 units - one, two and three bedroom apartments and a two-story parking deck. Podium parking deck is what we call it that the buildings will be built on top of it,” said Bill Hunniecut, Executive Director of Downtown Lagrange Development Authorities.

Hunniecut says city leaders have been working on this project for years, but now, thanks to new partnerships, they can bring this development to life.

“This was organized between the developer, who’s putting 90 percent of the funds, and the city and the county and in my office it would be the ODA all came together and without every piece of that puzzle it would have never happened,” said Lagrange Mayor, Jim Thornton.

According to Mayor Thornton, $37 million is private money coming from the developer EYC based out of Charleston, South Carolina. The rest of the money is coming from the Calloway Foundation and the City for the parking deck and sidewalk improvements.

Hunniecut says right now only a handful of resident live downtown, but believes soon, there will be hundreds.

Thornton says while downtown is already vibrant, more infrastructure is needed to encourage more people to come out.

“We need people living downtown, shopping downtown, eating in our downtown restaurants. So our downtown will be active both during the day and during the night,” said Thornton.

Hunniecut hopes the additional living options will encourage more people to consider living downtown.

“They will be the nicest apartments in our county,” said Hunniecut.

The city will also contribute $1 million for the public parking spaces and streetscaping around the project.

Construction is slated to start on the development next spring.

