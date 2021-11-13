Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn Univ. lifting mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals in most buildings

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Starting Monday, Auburn University will no longer require masks or face coverings in most campus buildings for individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This policy is in accordance with the requirements of the White House executive order and related guidance for federal contractors.

University officials say there are a few exceptions to the policy change. Masks or face coverings must be worn by all, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status in these areas:

  • Health care settings, such as the Auburn University Pharmaceutical Care Center, the Auburn University employee and student pharmacies, the College of Veterinary Medicine hospitals and clinic, and the Auburn University Medical Clinic
  • Tiger Transit
  • Other areas marked by official university signage or otherwise clearly communicated by the university
(Source: Auburn University)

The university says those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including those granted an exception to the university COVID-19 vaccine policy, must always wear face coverings, except in the following areas:

  • When alone in an office with floor to ceiling walls and a closed door (Masks must be worn in any common areas or shared workspaces including open floorplan office space, cubicle embankments, and conference rooms)
  • When actively eating or drinking and maintaining appropriate distancing
  • Residence hall rooms, when alone or with roommates only
  • The Auburn University Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, when actively exercising
  • Outdoor areas that are not crowded and do not involve sustained close contact with other people who are not fully vaccinated

Auburn University says its faculty members may require all individuals to continue wearing face coverings during their classes if the faculty member has a mask or face covering requirement in the course syllabus.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury hung on six counts in trial of Mark Jones; deliberation resumes Monday
Columbus police on scene of standoff on Asa Dr. in Columbus
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, charged after standoff on Asa Dr., Upland Way in Columbus
President Biden signs bill into law naming new Columbus VA clinic after Colonel Bob Poydasheff
President Biden signs bill into law naming new Columbus VA clinic after Colonel Bob Poydasheff
Opelika police investigating after 2-year-old found dead
Missing 1-year-old found after missing more than 36 hours
GBI: Missing 1-year-old found after missing more than 36 hours

Latest News

Troup Co. to host American Red Cross Blood Drive next Friday
There are concerns about kids' COVID cases on the rise, vaccine inequity and the risk of...
COVID vaccinations for kids ramp up but other threats, including measles, loom
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive
Columbus Water Works offers new program for relief on water bill