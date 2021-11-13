Business Break
Cooler for the Weekend, Cold on Sunday AM!

Anna’s Forecast
A look at your Chattahoochee Valley weekend
A look at your Chattahoochee Valley weekend
By Anna Sims
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lots of sunshine is on tap for the weekend across the valley, but highs are in the 60s as cold air continues to usher into the valley behind a cold front. Sunday morning there is a freeze warning in effect for many of us as low temperatures are in the low to mid 30s across the area, so make sure to get your cold weather preparations in place today. Heading into the work week we will see plenty of sunshine around in the forecast as highs climb to the 70s by the middle of the week and high pressure continues to build nearby reinforcing this settled weather pattern. Our next stronger cold front rolls through by the end of the week, so we will introduce a slim rain chance ahead of that on Thursday/Friday. Next weekend looks to feature another beautiful forecast with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s.

