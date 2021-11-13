Crash cleared on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A moderate crash has been cleared on Highway 280 in Phenix City, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says the crash happened at mile marker 115.2, near the intersection of Highways 280/431 and 80.

The accident caused delays to northbound and southbound traffic for close to an hour early Saturday afternoon.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

