Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Crash cleared on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City

(WSAW)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A moderate crash has been cleared on Highway 280 in Phenix City, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says the crash happened at mile marker 115.2, near the intersection of Highways 280/431 and 80.

The accident caused delays to northbound and southbound traffic for close to an hour early Saturday afternoon.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury hung on six counts in trial of Mark Jones; deliberation resumes Monday
Columbus police on scene of standoff on Asa Dr. in Columbus
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, charged after standoff on Asa Dr., Upland Way in Columbus
President Biden signs bill into law naming new Columbus VA clinic after Colonel Bob Poydasheff
President Biden signs bill into law naming new Columbus VA clinic after Colonel Bob Poydasheff
Opelika police investigating after 2-year-old found dead
Missing 1-year-old found after missing more than 36 hours
GBI: Missing 1-year-old found after missing more than 36 hours

Latest News

Crash cleared on I-85 NB in Chambers County
Car crash leaves lane blocked on US Highway 431 in Lee County
One person injured after 18-wheeler vs. car crash in Ft. Mitchell
UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-85 SB in Opelika