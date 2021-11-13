Business Break
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in Hogansville

(AP)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Hogansville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday.

According to Troup County Coroner Erin Hockley, at 12:01 p.m., 42-year-old Lerocco Boyd was found in his yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Oak Street in Hogansville.

Police, Troup County Fire Department, and AMR attempted life-saving measures but were not able to revive Boyd. Boyd was pronounced dead at 1:11 p.m.

The vehicle used to flee the scene was described as an early-2000s green 4-door car with dark tinted windows.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the shooting. The victim’s body has been sent to Decatur for autopsy.

Hockley says Hogansville hasn’t seen a murder involving an adult in at least 10 years.

