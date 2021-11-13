Business Break
Local artist honors fallen soldier with portrait

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus artist is honoring a fallen soldier through her artwork.

Today family, friends and fellow comrades gathered together for the unveiling of artist Bunny Hizman’s portrait of fallen soldier Sergeant Ronald Kubik.

Tears were shed as fellow comrades from the 75th Ranger Regiment and D Company, friends and family spoke of the honor and bravery of Sergeant Ronald Kubik who was killed in action in Afghanistan on April 23, 2020.

Artist Bunny Hinzman says this portrait was inspired by the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the 20-year anniversary of 9/11.

Kubik saved the lives of 29 people including fellow soldiers and afghan women and children.

Hinzman stood with the guest of honor, Kubik’s sister Mary Kubik as they honored Sergeant Kubik’s ultimate sacrifice.

“His story is so inspiring his bravery and fortitude, and that, that reps that is so exemplary of the best of our service members,” said Mary Kubik.

Hinzman says this portrait is the first of a series of drawings honoring fallen soldiers.

She says she is also in the process of raising funds to draw a portrait of sergeant Jason Santora who also made the ultimate sacrifice alongside Sergeant Kubik.

