Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 13

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from November 12, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Alabama and Georgia

Glenwood(6) at Pike Liberal(29)

Escambia Academy(37) at Chambers Academy(13)

Theodore(27) at Central(63)

Enterprise(21) at Auburn(56)

Spanish Fort(14) at Opelika(28)

Luverne(0) at Lanett(33)

Harris County(56) at Dutchtown(35)

W. Laurens(7) at Carver(22)

LaGrange(19) at Baldwin(0)

*Score correction from the show: Calvary Christian beat Skipstone, 35-14, to advance to the GAPPS semifinals!

