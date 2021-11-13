Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 13

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from November 12, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Alabama and Georgia

  • Glenwood(6) at Pike Liberal(29)
  • Escambia Academy(37) at Chambers Academy(13)
  • Theodore(27) at Central(63)
  • Enterprise(21) at Auburn(56)
  • Spanish Fort(14) at Opelika(28)
  • Luverne(0) at Lanett(33)
  • Harris County(56) at Dutchtown(35)
  • W. Laurens(7) at Carver(22)
  • LaGrange(19) at Baldwin(0)

*Score correction from the show: Calvary Christian beat Skipstone, 35-14, to advance to the GAPPS semifinals!

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury hung on six counts in trial of Mark Jones; deliberation resumes Monday
Columbus police on scene of standoff on Asa Dr. in Columbus
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, charged after standoff on Asa Dr., Upland Way in Columbus
President Biden signs bill into law naming new Columbus VA clinic after Colonel Bob Poydasheff
President Biden signs bill into law naming new Columbus VA clinic after Colonel Bob Poydasheff
Opelika police investigating after 2-year-old found dead
Missing 1-year-old found after missing more than 36 hours
GBI: Missing 1-year-old found after missing more than 36 hours

Latest News

Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 13
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 13
Auburn University retiring bald eagle Spirit from pregame flights this Saturday
Auburn University to retire bald eagle Spirit from pregame flights this Saturday
WTVM Sports Overtime (sponsors)
Sports Overtime: Week 13 Lineup
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers