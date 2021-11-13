Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 13
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from November 12, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.
Scores from Alabama and Georgia
- Glenwood(6) at Pike Liberal(29)
- Escambia Academy(37) at Chambers Academy(13)
- Theodore(27) at Central(63)
- Enterprise(21) at Auburn(56)
- Spanish Fort(14) at Opelika(28)
- Luverne(0) at Lanett(33)
- Harris County(56) at Dutchtown(35)
- W. Laurens(7) at Carver(22)
- LaGrange(19) at Baldwin(0)
*Score correction from the show: Calvary Christian beat Skipstone, 35-14, to advance to the GAPPS semifinals!
